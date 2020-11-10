Anuncian el primer festival de cine y derechos humanos en Puerto Rico

El Festival de Cine y Derechos Humanos de Vieques celebrará su primera edición.

Con el propósito de establecer una plataforma dinámica, cultural y educativa en torno a los derechos humanos, se realizará este año la primera edición del Festival de Cine y Derechos Humanos de Vieques (FCDHV), durante los días 10 al 13 de diciembre de 2020. El evento contará con una oferta híbrida (mayormente virtual), que incluye cineastas locales, artistas, músicos viequenses, colaboraciones con festivales de cine y derechos humanos en América Latina y el mundo; entre proyecciones presenciales en espacios abiertos de Vieques, así como talleres en línea.

El festival, de carácter internacional, pretende ser un espacio de potenciación y fortalecimiento de proyectos cinematográficos locales, organizaciones e iniciativas centradas en o con perspectiva de derechos humanos, resaltando el rol de las comunidades en la concreción y consolidación de la memoria, la verdad y la justicia. El festival aspira a crear una comunidad que tome como punto de partida el cine para dialogar no sólo alrededor de las formas artísticas, sino también de los temas más urgentes por atender en nuestro contexto.

Este evento tendrá su lanzamiento el 10 de diciembre de 2020 (Día Internacional de los Derechos Humanos) y se extenderá hasta el 13 de diciembre, con proyecciones virtuales y presenciales en espacios abiertos, talleres virtuales y experiencias culturales para todas las edades, en un entorno de inclusión, diversidad y celebración de derechos.

Las charlas, talleres y conversaciones con la participación de invitados especiales, directores, productores, actores y otros, se anunciarán próximamente. Todas las actividades serán gratuitas. En esta primera edición el comité de selección de las películas está constituido por un selecto grupo de activistas por los derechos humanos, críticos y referentes del cine que se darán a conocer más adelante. La organización sin fines de lucro busca apoyo para para cubrir los costos relacionados a la primera edición, a través de la plataforma gofundme, que puede acceder en este enlace: https://bit.ly/36g6D9M. Para más información, puede comunicarse a [email protected].



Contacto: Diana Ramos Gutiérrez (directora)

787-236-3227

[email protected]

En ingles

Puerto Rico’s First Film and Human Rights Festival Announced

The Vieques Film and Human Rights Festival will celebrate its first edition.

In order to establish a dynamic and educational platform on human rights, the first edition of the Vieques Film and Human Rights Festival (FCDHV) will be held this year, from December 10 to 13. The event will offer a hybrid program (mostly virtual), which includes local filmmakers, artists, Viequense musicians, collaborations with film festivals and human rights in Latin America and worldwide; in addition to in person outdoor, socially distanced screenings in Vieques, as well as online workshops.

The international festival aims to be a space for the empowerment and strengthening of local film projects, organizations, and initiatives focused on or with a human rights perspective, highlighting the role of communities in the realization and consolidation of memory, truth, and justice.

This event will launch on December 10, 2020 (International Human Rights Day) and will run until December 13, with virtual and in person screenings, virtual workshops, and cultural activities for all ages, in an environment of inclusion, diversity and celebration of rights. The festival aspires to create a community that takes cinema as its starting point to dialogue not only about artistic forms, but also about the most urgent issues we are facing .

It will feature talks, workshops, and conversations with the participation of special guests—directors, producers, actors and others—which will be announced soon. All activities will be free. In this first edition, the film selection committee is made up of a select group of human rights activists, film critics, and directors, soon to be announced. The non-profit organization seeks support to cover the costs related to the first edition, through the gofundme platform. For more information, contact [email protected]

Contact: Diana Ramos Gutiérrez (director)

787-236-3227 [email protected]

Last modified: 09/11/2020