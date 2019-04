Carta de la sociedad civil contra el establecimiento de normas sobre el comercio electrónico en la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC)

1 Africa Development Interchange Network (ADIN) ADIN is Member of the African CSO Working Group on Sustainable Development, leading on FfD and Resources mobilization. We engage with African institutions to ensure that Africa meets its development agenda and carry the voices of the African grassroots in global spaces.

2 Agencia internacional de noticias Pressenza Agencia de noticias con enfoque de Paz y NoViolencia

3 Arab NGO Network for Development (ANND) ANND is a regional network, working in 12 Arab countries with nine national networks (with an extended membership of 250 CSOs from different backgrounds) and 23 NGO members, strengthening the role of civil society, enhancing the values of democracy, respect of human rights and sustainable development in the region.

4 Asia Pacific Research Network APRN was established to develop cooperation among alternative research centres of non-government organizations (NGOs) and social movements that work on current development issues affecting the people across the region.

5 Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development Alliance of 55 movements and peooles organizations in 12 countries in Asia.

6 AWID AWID is an international, feminist, membership organisation committed to achieving gender equality, sustainable development and women’s human rights

7 Basderm Africa BASDERM AFRICA Limited is an African-based technology consultancy firm founded in 2016 but registered in 2018. We pride ourselves in being the industry leading partners in leveraging on information technology to solve the African problem.

8 Building Eastern Africa Community Network BEACON is a network of churches, church organizations and NGOs in Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya to promote the rights of small holder farmers in agriculture policies and trade.

9 CEBs CEBS: Comunidad Eclesial de Base.

10 Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development CSCSD is a coalition of over 1000 registered civil society and nongovernmental organizations committed to citizens’ empowerment, human rights protection, development and peace.

11 Colectivo Voces Ecológicas COVEC COVEC es una organización ecológica política cuyo objetivo es promover la defensa de los derechos socioambientales de las comunidades. A través de la Educación Popular y la Comunicación Alternativa bajo el concepto de la Ecología Política.

12 Development Alternatives with Women for a New Era (DAWN) DAWN is a network of feminist scholars, researches and activists from the economic South working for gender, economic, and ecological justice, and sustainable and democratic development.

13 DigitalSENSE Africa Media DigitalSENSE Africa Media is an international organization based in Nigeria (Africa), an ICANN certified At Large Structure and organisers of Internet Governance for Development ((IG4) since 2009. We are affiliated to the African Civil Society on the Information Society.

14 East Africa Trade Union Confederation EATUC is a sub regional trade union that bring together over 3.5 Million workers from the East Africa Community.

15 Education International Education International (EI) is the global union federation of teachers and other education employees, representing 32 million workers in education institutions through some 400 affiliated trade unions and professional associations in 170 countries and territories.

16 Estoi Fundación Procrear – Regional hacemos parte de la RED RAISSS Latinoamenrica

17 ETC Group ETC Group works to address the socioeconomic and ecological issues surrounding new technologies that could have an impact on the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

18 European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU) EPSU represents 8 million public service workers in central and local governments, health and social services and utilities across Europe. EPSU is a member of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) and the European regional organisation of Public Services International (PSI).

19 Focus on the Global South Policy research and campaign organization fighting corporate globalization

20 Global Policy Forum Global Policy Forum is an independent policy watchdog that monitors the work of the United Nations and scrutinizes global policymaking. We promote accountability and citizen participation in decisions on peace and security, social justice, sustainable development and international law.

21 Habitat International Coalition (HIC) The Habitat International Coalition (HIC) is the global network for rights related to habitat, made up of more than 350 member organisations around the world so that everybody has a safe place to live in peace and with dignity both in the countryside and in the city.

22 Housing and Land Rights Network HLRN supports and develops civil society capacity and knowledge for programs promoting practical implementation of the human rights to adequate housing and land, especially in cooperation with Habitat International Coalition.

23 IBON International IBON International is a service institution with an international character and scope of work. In our advocacy, we cooperate mainly with social movements and civil society constituencies in all regions of the world, especially in the global South and among marginalised groups.

24 Internacional de Servicios Publicos – ISP Americas La Internacional de Servicios Publicos en Americas esta presente en 33 paises y representa 6 millones de trabajadores en el sector publico.

25 International Grail Justice in Trade Agreements Network The Grail is an International women’s movement grounded in Christian faith currently in 18 countries in all six continents, The Grail seeks to advance the development of women’s potential to contribute towards a world of justice, love, peace and care for the whole of creation.

26 International Trade Union Confederation The ITUC’s primary mission is the promotion and defence of workers’ rights and interests, through international cooperation between trade unions, global campaigning and advocacy within the major global institutions.

27 International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) is a democratic, affiliate led federation recognised as the world’s leading transport authority. We fight passionately to improve working lives of over 18 million members working men and women across the world, connecting trade unions from 147 countries.

28 International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF) The IUF is an international federation of trade unions composed of 421 affiliated trade unions in 128 countries representing over 10 million workers.

29 ISP. Sector Administración Central de Latinoamérica Reúne a los sindicatos de la administración pública nacional de Latinoamérica afiliados a la ISP (Internacional de Servicios Públicos)

30 Just Net Coalition Just Net Coalition (https://justnetcoalition.org/ ) is a global network of civil society actors committed to an open, free, just and equitable Internet.

31 LDC Watch LDC Watch is a global platform of LDC csos to advocate, campaign and alliance building for the rights, justice and development of the people and countries of the least developed world.

32 NAVDANYA Navdanya defends Seed and Food sovereignty and small farmers around the world. Navdanya pioneered the movement of seed saving and seed freedom, which began in response to the crisis of erosion of agricultural biodiversity and introduction of GMOs and patents on seeds through intellectual property rights (IPRs) and so-called ‘free trade’ agreements.

33 Pacific Network on Globalisation The Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG) is a Pacific regional network promoting economic self-determination and justice in the Pacific Islands

34 Public Services International Representing 20 million public service workers in 160 countries.

35 Society for International Development (SID) SID is an international network of individuals and organizations founded in 1957 to promote social justice and foster democratic participation in the development process.

36 Southern and Eastern Africa Trade, Information and Negotiations Institute ( SEATINI) SEATINI is a sub regional NGO working to strengthen the capacity of stakeholders to influence trade, tax and related policies and processes for improved livelihoods and sustained development in the region.

37 The Oakland Institute The Oakland Institute is an independent policy think tank, bringing fresh ideas and bold action to the most pressing social, economic, and environmental issues of our time.

38 The Rules Foundation The Rules is a global network of activists, researchers, writers, coders and others focused on addressing the root causes of inequality, poverty and climate change.

39 THIRD WORLD NETWORK-AFRICA Third World Network-Africa is a Pan-African Organisation working on economic issues at the global and regional levels that impact on Africa’s development

40 ULEPICC El objetivo de ULEPICC es abordar las transformaciones de las industrias culturales y las formas de poder, acceso y control de la información, la cultura y el conocimiento.

41 Union Africaine des ONG de Dévelloppement (UAOD) UAOD est une organisatio traitant tous les objectifs du développement durable y compris un volet sur le commerce.

42 UNIÓN UNIVERSAL DESARROLLO SOLIDARIO Derechos de los aborígenes, formación y desarrollo de las personas….